Red Dead Redemption/GTA V Spider Mystery Takes The Fans To Paradise

Strange Man has revealed the latest chapter in the big spider mystery surrounding Red Dead Redemption 2.

As we covered yesterday, Robbin Rams reemerged to reveal that the spider webs are also all over GTA V. But for now, Strange Man returned to the Old West to follow his latest lead.

And this time, he’s following the bird-of-paradise. In real life, there are real life birds-of-paradise that are actually birds. But there are also plants, native to South Africa that share the name because of their resemblance to these birds.

Strange Man pointed out that birds-of-paradise plants are not native to the Old West, but are found all over Red Dead Redemption 2’s map. He also figured out that the plants, when pinned to the map, form the outline of a bird-of-paradise as well.

But the community has still not yet figured out how all of this comes together with other clues and puzzles. With all that said, it’s still fascinating that they found this at all.