Rumor: Did Fable Production Art Confirm The Return Of Bloodstone and Wraithmarsh?

Playground Games may be remixing and remaking other parts of the older games too.

We may already have a confirmed location returning for Fable, or two.

MP1st reported on an artist working on the game whose production art has surfaced online.

Now, we should point out here that because this is production art, we can’t corroborate if these locations will be in the final game. For that matter, they may not look like the way they do in this art.

But what stood out for us what that one location was named by name; Bloodstone.

Bloodstone is a port town in Fable II. This small town is surrounded by a dangerous swampland called Wraithmarsh, and is a lawless land with the villagers being their own milita.

Other production art MP1st found also shows some swampland, so Wraithmarsh or something like it may be coming with Bloodstone too.

If this makes it to the final game, than other parts from the older games may also be getting remixed and reinterpreted for Playground Games’ reboot. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait long to find out.