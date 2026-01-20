Gameranx

Marathon Confirmed For March 5, Release Details Revealed

by

It’s now available to pre-order too.

Hours after it leaked on Xbox, Bungie has confirmed Marathon is releasing on March 5.

The game is launching with a limited edition DualSense controller and a Pulse Elite wireless headset, with a black, white and lime green theme.

Marathon is also coming with a Standard Edition, a Deluxe Edition with extra digital rewards, and a Collector’s Edition with a 1/6 scale Thief Runner Shell statue. The digital rewards are cosmetics, in keeping with Bungie’s commitment to only offer cosmetic microtransactions that won’t affect gameplay.

Notably, none of this editions, including the Collector’s Edition, comes with a physical disc copy of the game. Buyers can choose to get Marathon Collector’s Edition on Bungie’s website with a Steam, PS5, or Xbox code, or no code at all.

Bungie seems to have put their best foot forward for this game in 2026, but it remains to be seen how well Marathon will do.

Marathon is now available for pre-order. You can watch the latest gameplay trailer below.

