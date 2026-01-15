Gameranx

GTA Online Launches Mansion Raid – A New Game Mode To Strike Other Player’s Mansions

by

Rockstar gave fans enough time to enjoy their mansions first.

GTA Online’s latest update is up – and it comes with an exciting new Adversary Mode.

Mansion Raid lets you form teams of two, with one team protecting a mansion and the other attacking it. These aren’t NPC mansions though – they’re player mansions.

Rockstar shared this description:

Why leave the country to get front-line experience in one of America’s least ethical private security outfits?

Leave your passport at home, and flex your paramilitary skills in one of the bougiest zip codes in Los Santos: use heavy-duty weaponry and explosives to infiltrate a building and make a multi-stage descent to the basement to extract the gold – or fend off the would-be infiltrators as the mansion’s defenders in this high-octane Adversary Mode.

This is a mode for four to eight players. Interestingly, Rockstar’s website revealed it was online since December 18, but players will only get to play it later today.

But then, that did give players enough time to spend and appreciate their mansions before they can get raided.

