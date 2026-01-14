Battlefield 6/REDSEC Season 2 Delayed To February 17

Battlefield Studios is delaying Season 2 of Battlefield 6 and REDSEC.

In a blog post on their official Steam page, they explain that:

…we’ve continued to review community feedback and, in order to keep our promise, determined that our best path forward is to extend Season 1 and give ourselves extra time to further polish and refine Season 2.

Season 1 was originally scheduled to end on January 20. Now that it is being extended, a new Frostfire Bonus Path will be added to the Season 1 Battle Pass in January 27.

There will also be new weekly challenges, as well as a special Valentine’s Day update. Season 2 will launch on February 17.

While Battlefield 6 dipped in the player charts, it still had the biggest launch the franchise has had to date. Battlefield Studios’ best steps forward are to build on their successes and see where they can go forward from there.