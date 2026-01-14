Gameranx

Prince of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake Receives ESRB Rating

It may hit its March 2026 release date on time.

Prince of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake has received an ESRB rating.

The ESRB gave the game a T is for Teen rating, noting Blood, Partial Nudity, Sexual Themes, and Violence.

This project was originally announced in 2020, but issues with development led to a delay from its planned release in 2022/2023.

Ubisoft Montreal took over the project in 2022, and in their last statement, Ubisoft said it would be releasing in March 2026.

This rating is a good sign that the game could reach that March 2026 release date, but the rating also raises questions.

Are There Missing Platforms?

The game’s listed platforms are PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. It’s not clear why PlayStation 5 and Nintendo platforms are not part of the rating.

It’s possible that the ESRB simply doesn’t have those versions for review yet, or Ubisoft will release them on those platforms later.

Ultimately, fans just want to get a good remake that meets their expectations. So we’re looking forward to more news on its release soon.

