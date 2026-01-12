Nintendo Museum Crosses Nice Visitor Milestone

One of the things that fans love about Nintendo as a whole is that they adore how “unique” the company is. As in, the company isn’t afraid to “push things” or “try things” to see if they work out or not. If you know the company’s expanded history, you’ll know that this tactic is very much ingrained in their DNA. That’s why when the Nintendo Museum was announced, not too many people were surprised by it, as the company has been around for well over a century, and it has a lot of history to share with those who want to view it.

During a special interview that was translated by Nintendo Patents Watch, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa talked about the Nintendo Museum and noted that the location has gotten over 500,000 visitors since its opening in 2024.

Now, at first, that might not seem like a lot of visitors in its first year, but there’s a key element that you need to realize. That element is that you can’t just walk into the museum; you need to reserve a ticket so you can get in. Before you can do that, though, you need to enter yourself into a random drawing so that you can try and get the ticket in the first place!

Complicated? Little bit, but this helps ensure that the place isn’t overrun, and that those within the museum can fully appreciate all that’s there, and there’s a lot there!

Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto was the person who brought this idea to life because he knew there was a warehouse full of Nintendo items that weren’t doing any good lying around where they were. As such, he got the museum done so people could learn more about the history of Nintendo and how far it’s come in 140+ years. To that end, you’ll not only see the various elements of the video game culture The Big N has helped develop, but also the stages in which those games were made, including original concept art and illustrations, as well as the various things that Nintendo used to do before it was even a gaming company!

The fact that so many people have come from overseas to visit the museum showcases how it’s a big tourist destination and something that you should check out if you get the chance. Plus, the place is growing and expanding as the company’s history does, so there will likely be new things to experience there every year.