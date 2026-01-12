Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa Shares Insight Into Upcoming Movie Rollout

Nintendo is currently in a very strong position. Its latest console, the Nintendo Switch 2, is dominating the marketplace, and now that we’re in 2026, hype is even higher for the games that will be brought to the system. To that end, the company is also prepping more ways to expand its IP lineup, including bringing certain beloved characters to the big screen. Mario’s first movie was a huge success when it dropped in 2023, and now, we’re only a few months away from its sequel. Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa sat down with the newspaper Kyoto Shimbun, as noted by Nintendo Patents Watch, and revealed some key insights into the movies that The Big N has coming down the line.

For example, with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Furukawa noted that he wants to “build excitement” for the movie, which is fair, especially since the first one made over a billion dollars, and building the hype for the sequel would help ensure that this feat happens again. We’ve only seen one trailer for the movie, and it was a teaser more than anything else. Then, a small clip featuring Bowser Jr.’s arrival was shown at The Game Awards, but things have been quiet since.

However, Nintendo fans know that’s not the only movie that the company has coming out, for in 2027, The Legend of Zelda Movie will drop, and it’ll be a live-action fair. Shuntaro Furukawa didn’t tell too much about the movie, but did state that news about the movie will “be released gradually.”

So far, that movie only has one piece of official art, and that’s via a movie still that showcased the two actors who are playing Link and Zelda in their official movie garb. The image was well-received, but most agree that the real “tale of the tape” will be in how the first trailer looks, and we still don’t know when that’ll happen.

Finally, the president noted that the company’s “goals” with these films is to get more “exposure” for their characters and IP, and not necessarily just “make a profit” over the course of the film’s theatrical run.

• He wants to build excitement leading up to the new Super Mario movie. More info regarding the Zelda film will be released gradually.• Their primary focus for movies is not short term profits but character exposure. They’d like to establish a system to release more films beyond these two.5/ — Nintendo Patents Watch (@ninpatentswatch.bsky.social) 2026-01-11T15:48:55.702Z

If you think about it, that makes sense, as having the movies do well and reaching fans could inspire those fans to buy the latest titles featuring the characters, whether it be Mario, Link, Zelda, Donkey Kong, Princess Peach, etc., and that could support Nintendo in the long run.

All eyes will be on them, and theaters, when the films start to roll out this year and next.