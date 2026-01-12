Nintendo Expanding Switch 2’s Library Beyond Their “Popular Series Titles” To 3rd Parties And New Nintendo IP

Nintendo is still willing to take risks.

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa has spoken about the company’s strategy for the Switch 2’s software roadmap.

As summarized by Nintendo Patents Watch from a recent Kyoto Shimbun interview, Furukawa said this:

Nintendo aims to make Switch 2 a “器の大きな” hardware (roughly translated to accommodating, generous, and forgiving) to realize 1st and 3rd party devs’ ideas.

Switch 2 Is Already A 3rd Party Showcase

Nintendo seems to have already done good on their plans to make the Switch 2 a showcase for 3rd parties. We expect them to get Japanese game, but last year they also got titles from CD Projekt RED, Bloober Team, IO Interactive, and others.

The ideal, of course, is to get AAA games announced and released on Switch 2 at the same time as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. So they definitely have room for improvement.

Furukawa said this about their 1st party plans:

We are developing popular series titles that many fans are waiting for, but also completely new software.

Some fans may have been worried about Nintendo’s plans to deliver original IP, especially after the muted response to Drag x Drive.

But Nintendo seems committed to support Drag x Drive, and to take risks making games like it. So we may all be looking forward to the next 3D The Legend of Zelda, but Nintendo still wants to come up with games we didn’t know we wanted.