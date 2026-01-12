Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Nintendo Expanding Switch 2’s Library Beyond Their “Popular Series Titles” To 3rd Parties And New Nintendo IP

by

Nintendo is still willing to take risks.

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa has spoken about the company’s strategy for the Switch 2’s software roadmap.

As summarized by Nintendo Patents Watch from a recent Kyoto Shimbun interview, Furukawa said this:

Nintendo aims to make Switch 2 a “器の大きな” hardware (roughly translated to accommodating, generous, and forgiving) to realize 1st and 3rd party devs’ ideas.

Switch 2 Is Already A 3rd Party Showcase

Nintendo seems to have already done good on their plans to make the Switch 2 a showcase for 3rd parties. We expect them to get Japanese game, but last year they also got titles from CD Projekt RED, Bloober Team, IO Interactive, and others.

The ideal, of course, is to get AAA games announced and released on Switch 2 at the same time as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. So they definitely have room for improvement.

Furukawa said this about their 1st party plans:

We are developing popular series titles that many fans are waiting for, but also completely new software.

Some fans may have been worried about Nintendo’s plans to deliver original IP, especially after the muted response to Drag x Drive.

But Nintendo seems committed to support Drag x Drive, and to take risks making games like it. So we may all be looking forward to the next 3D The Legend of Zelda, but Nintendo still wants to come up with games we didn’t know we wanted.

Recent Videos

Top 25 NEW Action RPGs of 2026

Top 25 NEW Action RPGs of 2026
10 Gaming Ideas They Thought Were Good...BUT NO

10 Gaming Ideas They Thought Were Good...BUT NO
10 DLCs That BROKE THE GAME

10 DLCs That BROKE THE GAME
NEW Post-Apocalyptic Game Looks Insane, Another GTA 6 DELAY? & More

NEW Post-Apocalyptic Game Looks Insane, Another GTA 6 DELAY? & More
Top 20 NEW PS5 Games of 2026

Top 20 NEW PS5 Games of 2026
10 Video Game Things That DIED in 2025

10 Video Game Things That DIED in 2025
20 Game REMAKES That We Are LOOKING FORWARD TO

20 Game REMAKES That We Are LOOKING FORWARD TO
10 Side Quests BETTER Than The Main Story

10 Side Quests BETTER Than The Main Story
Evolution of Bosses in Video Games

Evolution of Bosses in Video Games
Category: Tag: ,