Should GTA 6 Go A More RPG Route With Some Of Its Systems?

Evolution within a gaming franchise is vital to keep players engaged and make each new entry special. That being said, you have to be wary of “changing things too much,” or else you’ll find yourself ticking off the fanbase that got you this far. Yet, if you don’t change things enough, that fanbase can call you out for being “too safe” and “repetitive.” It’s a very fine line to walk, and Rockstar Games is the one walking this tight rope right now via GTA 6. The team has a lot of pressure on them to do well and keep things fresh, and fans definitely have that expectation of them.

On Reddit, one player made a suggestion that honestly “fits” with evolving the franchise in a meaningful way, as they suggested that certain RPG elements should be added to GTA 6:

“I feel like Rockstar has this ‘issue’ where they make games that could be RPGs but lack those systems, in exchange for a more developed AAAA open-world experience. The Online modes try to compensate with a build your own character approach, but without the ability to create a truly unique character with a distinct background, skills, choices, voice, etc.

So you’re left with long stories modes where your character stays pretty much the same throughout, and an online pseudo-RPG with the same problem—except now you can’t even interact with the world in a meaningful way outside of shooting or buying.”

It is true that these titles, and others Rockstar has made, don’t really have the “RPG stylings” to help affect the main story outside of a few small things, and even then, the conclusion is the same. As Redditors weighed in on this, one pointed out it wasn’t always going to be that way:

“Apparently Sam Houser wanted to go a more RPG route as early as San Andreas.”

That’s an interesting factoid, and proof that Rockstar has at least considered it, even if they didn’t implement it as much as gamers would like.

“Honestly this is where Rockstar games lack for me. Lack of RPG elements makes the game feel like an empty shell. “

“The thing about a sandbox is that you can do everything until you actually find out everything you can do.”

They’ve got a point there, and that might be something Rockstar Games tries to “shake up” with this title, as they have the technology that could truly move people and help them experience Vice City in a way they couldn’t before, and then keep them coming back for more.