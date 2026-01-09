“Insider” Makes Big Predictions For Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026

The Nintendo Switch 2 shot out like a rocket when it launched in mid-2025, much to the chagrin of those who felt that the console would “flop” or “not have a big launch. The Switch 2 has had a record-setting release, which was then followed by an impressive slew of games that many are still enjoying in one form or another. Yet, as 2026 slowly rolls out, many can’t help but wonder, “What will drop this year?” We do know some of the titles that’ll be released, but it’s still a limited number, which is why many are making “predictions” on what they feel will happen.

One such person is RogersBase, who has covered Nintendo for a while and isn’t afraid to show his love for the company. As such, in his latest video, he dropped some major predictions for Nintendo, and especially the Nintendo Switch 2, and some of them are truly bold.

For example, one of the biggest ones he threw out was that he felt the next Super Smash Bros game would be announced for the Switch 2, and that it would be out within two years. That is something that many want to hear, but whether we hear it is questionable, especially with the “Sakurai Question” still in play.

Other new games he thinks will be announced this year include the next game from Monolith Soft, which has been “quiet” for a while now, as well as the reveal of Luigi’s Mansion 4! The previous entry on Nintendo Switch sold over 14 million units, so it’s smart to think that another entry will come out sooner rather than later.

That’s not to say that he just made “announcement predictions,” he also felt that there wouldn’t be a big 3D Mario or Link title announced this year, which might be fair, given what was released last year.

RogersBase also had some 3rd party predictions, such as the upcoming exclusive by FromSoftware won’t release this year, and instead get delayed to next year. As for Square Enix, he felt that the next Dragon Quest XII trailer will show that the game is coming to the Switch 2. To that end, he also felt Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 would have its trailer potentially debut at a Nintendo Direct, which would be a huge coup indeed.

Now, again, these are just predictions from one man, but it’s curious to see what he thinks will happen, and how it might line up with what YOU think will happen this year. So, check out his video below, and we’ll find out how right he was as the year progresses!