Famitsu Drops “Must Play” List For Nintendo Switch 2 In 2026

One of the biggest stories from 2025 is the success of the Nintendo Switch 2. If you recall, there were “some experts” who felt that the console wouldn’t do that well, or that it would “flop on arrival” and so on. Except, it didn’t. Not even close. Not only did it set the record for the biggest console launch in gaming history, but it continues to sell at an incredible rate, and its main games have sold well, too, with one key title starring Donkey Kong not only selling millions but being nominated for “Game of the Year” by many critics.

Given the “blitz” of games that came out for the Switch and Switch 2 in the last four months of 2025, many are eager to see what 2026 holds for them. Famitsu felt the same way and decided to make a “must play” list of titles you’ll want to check out on each system. Here’s a bulk of the list for easy viewing:

Famitsu's 33 Must Play Switch & Switch 2 games going into 2026:



– Fire Emblem Fortunes Weave

– Yoshi and the Mysterious Book

– Animal Crossing New Horizons Switch 2 Edition

– Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch 2 Edition

– Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

– The Adventures of… pic.twitter.com/uNDoNPSk3J — Stealth (@Stealth40k) January 2, 2026

There are indeed some big titles on there, including numerous exclusives for the Nintendo Switch 2. So, given the list provided, what are the ones gamers should look out for the most?

The exclusives are where many will put their focus. Pokemon Pokopia, for example, has the potential to be the best-seller for the entire year. Why do we say that? Simply put, it’s a mix of the incredibly popular Pokemon franchise, which had a game drop on Switch/Switch 2 last October and sold six million copies in a single week, and Animal Crossing, which had one of the biggest Switch games during its lifespan. So, if it’s able to mix the “freedom and fun” elements of those games well enough, it’ll sell and be a true evergreen title that continues to excel.

Then, there’s Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave, which many will look forward to due to the narrative element, and the fact that this particular RPG franchise has been growing in its fanbase over the last console generation due to great titles and a hit mobile game. Many feel it’ll continue to build on the momentum that Fire Emblem Three Houses had, which was the best-selling game in the series.

Finally, there is an impressive number of 3rd party titles coming to the Switch/Switch 2, including “day one launches” like Pragmata, which Capcom has praised the new console for allowing.

So, if you have Nintendo’s newest system, you won’t be wanting for much in 2026, and not everything has been announced for it!