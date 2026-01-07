Mario Tennis Fever Will Have 38 Playable Characters – A New High For The Franchise

Nintendo could surprise us with a bananza of characters.

Nintendo of America started the year off with a record breaker.

They made this announcement on Twitter:

This should be easy.

Pre-order #MarioTennisFever and play as Daisy, Peach, and 36 other characters:

Does Mario Tennis Need More Characters?

If you’ve only played the console Mario Tennis games, you may not have known that the portable games usually have more playable characters.

This is because the portable Mario Tennis games turn out to be more like RPGs than the 3D arcade sports action of the console games.

Mario Tennis: Power Tour on the Game Boy Advance currently holds the record at 36 playable characters.

Of course, the Nintendo Switch allowed Nintendo to merge the arcade and RPG sides of the franchise for the first time. Mario Tennis Aces has 30 playable characters.

We don’t know all of Mario Tennis Fever’s playable characters yet, but you shouldn’t expect any Super Smash Bros. or Mario Kart style crossovers. But Nintendo could still surprise us with some cameos from Donkey Kong Bananza.