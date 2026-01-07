Fallout Season 2 Has Driven Up Steam Player Numbers For Fallout Video Games Again

Macaulay Culkin could be pulling his weight for this one.

Amazon’s Fallout show has once again elevated the Fallout video games.

As reported by PC Gamer, SteamDB logs that these games saw player numbers go up since the show started last December 16, 2025.

They noted these player numbers:

Fallout 3 – 100 to 200 players

Fallout 4 – 20,000 to 40,000 players

Fallout New Vegas – 8,000 to 20,000 players

Fallout 76 – 10,000 to 30,000 players

Money For Nothing, And Clicks For Free

All the Fallout games joined the Steam holiday sale, but we can safely attribute their popularity to the new season. We can already expect Bethesda and Microsoft to just sit back and enjoy reaping the rewards of this show and its success.

Amazon’s Fallout show just debuted the 4th of its eight episodes for this season, and we’ve already seen Macaulay Culkin debut.

We won’t spoil who Culkin is playing here. Suffice it to say that his character is important enough that Bethesda might actually add him into the games at some point.

And Bethesda may already have made those plans for the show’s characters, for the next big game coming in the future.