Grand Theft Auto V Ended 2025 At The Top 3 Most Played Games On PlayStation and Xbox

A Safehouse in the Hills was a hit with Rockstar’s fans.

Rockstar Games started off 2026 on a good note.

Mat Piscatella shared the recent results from Circana’s Player Engagement Tracker for the week that ended last December 27, 2025. We already reported on how Fortnite continues to dominate PlayStation and Xbox.

However, Circana’s charts also revealed that Grand Theft Auto V did very well. To quote Mat himself:

Grand Theft Auto V reached #2 on US PlayStation, behind only Fortnite.

Grand Theft Auto V was also at the top three spot in the tracker.

Why Did Grand Theft Auto V Do So Well?

We can clearly credit this to the success of A Safehouse in the Hills, the latest major update to Grand Theft Auto Online. The appeal of playing as Michael De Santa was paired with the addition of mansions.

Many players feel this is a proper endgame to cap off everything that Rockstar added to Grand Theft Auto Online for over a decade.

Casual fans may bemoan Grand Theft Auto 6’s delay, but the hardcore players who stuck with Grand Theft Auto Online seem to be satisfied with what Rockstar has come up with for the holidays.

