Rumor: Could Grand Theft Auto Online Become An MMORPG In Grand Theft Auto 6?

You may not realize how big a deal it is if Rockstar decided to make an MMO.

A well respected veteran game developer believes that Grand Theft Auto 6’s online could end up becoming an MMORPG.

In a recent interview with WCCFTech, Rich Vogel said this:

Yes, I believe a large audience is waiting for the right MMORPG to emerge. Consider the millions of players who have played and continue to play WOW, SWTOR, ESO, UO, EverQuest, Fallout 76, and others.

The problem is that no publisher is willing to invest the money and take the risk at this time. My instinct tells me that the next major MMORPG will likely come from Asia and/or Europe.

If what I have been hearing about GTA 6’s features and gameplay is true, it could evolve into an MMORPG, as many of its planned features are typically found in MMORPGs.

Wait, Who Is Rich Vogel?

Rich is a veteran game developer from all the way back in the 1990s. He’s best known for his work on online games, especially MMOs.

His name is probably most associated with Ultima Online, but this isn’t the totality of his legacy in the industry. Her also worked on Star Wars: Galaxies, Star Wars; The Old Republic, The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 76, New World, and Halo Infinite.

Rich was there at the dawn of the MMO as a genre, but he also worked on other kinds of online games as well. His most notable recent single player games include the 2016 Doom reboot and Hogwarts Legacy.

Could Grand Theft Auto Online Really Become An MMO?

As WCCFTech argued, Grand Theft Auto 5’s Grand Theft Auto Online already has a lot of features that were found in MMOs. But we should be honest about what makes MMOs different from other kinds of online games.

MMOs are characterized by immense servers that allow hundreds, even thousands of players, to play concurrently on a single server.

As an example, The Elder Scrolls Online can have as many as 2,000 players on the same single megaserver at one time. That’s how big that community is even after all these years.

In contrast, Grand Theft Auto Online allows sessions with up to 30 players and 32 clients at most. If Rockstar wants to make Grand Theft Auto Online to become an MMO, they will have to fundamentally change the online experience itself.

We’re definitely not saying that Rich must be wrong. We would not rule out that Rockstar might really have that much ambition.

What we’re saying is, if Rich is correct, that can only be because Rockstar actually decided to make Grand Theft Auto Online into an MMORPG. And there is a nonzero chance that Rich really got some insider insight on it.