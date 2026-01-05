Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Team Talks Trusting Instincts For Their Next Game

Sandfall Interactive quickly became a name to be recognized in the gaming industry. Their debut title wasn’t on fans’ calendars for 2025. Sure, there’s bound to be some fans who had some interest in the game from the marketing materials. However, it wasn’t until that game finally dropped into the marketplace that it created this massive frenzy. Turns out, this team had something truly special, and we’re all waiting on what this studio will deliver now that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is in the books.

There’s no telling just what the developers have in mind. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was an incredibly RPG that turned some fans towards turn-based combat RPGs. I’ve seen countless posts from fans praising this game, despite it not being something they would normally pick up based solely on its gameplay mechanics. Despite that, thanks to fans discovering its thrilling gameplay, captivating storyline, outstanding artwork, and remarkable soundtrack, there’s a lot to love with this title. So now, with this sudden newfound success, Sandfall Interactive has quite a high bar to surpass with their next game.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Devs Are Going By Instinct

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 took home many awards at The Game Awards 2025; however, now the focus is on what’s next. Sandfall Interactive has yet to reveal the next game coming out. But thanks to Eurogamer, we’re finding out that the COO and production director for Sandfall Interactive, Francois Meurisse, and lead writer Jennifer Svedberg-Yen, spoke a little about that very subject to Edge Magazine.

During the conversation, Meurisse noted that the team now has 5 years of experience, which should only help with their next project. But with that said, they are not keen on sharing what’s next. All we know about the story is that Jennifer Svedberg-Yen is aware that they have a lot of fans to please now. When it comes to Sandfall Interactive, their goal should be to follow their instincts. A lot of productions can end up being bad just by trying to please fans. Hopefully, that won’t be the case for this successor game release.

Clearly, trusting their instincts paid off when they delivered Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Hopefully, we’ll get another incredible release, but only time will tell. Meanwhile, despite their newfound success, it looks like the development team is not interested in expanding to support their next game project. So just how long we’ll be waiting before we’ll see the next game arrive is anyone’s guess.