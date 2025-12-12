Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Likely To Get A Massive Resurgence

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was a big contender for a lot of awards this year. It was a game beloved by so many players the day it launched in the marketplace. Sure, it might not have caught too many players’ attention prior to its launch, but afterward, it was the game everyone was talking about. So, there’s a good chance you’ve already gone through this title. However, if it still eludes you, then there’s likely a good chance you might be a little more interested in checking this one out.

We knew there would be a ton of attention on this game as we headed towards The Game Awards this year. As expected, there were more than a few awards for which this game was being nominated. However, what might have surprised some viewers who watched the show unfold last night was just how many awards the game brought home. With as much attention as the game received during the show and as many awards it took home, it’s bound to have a whole lot more attention on the game.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Was A Massive Hit For The Game Awards 2025

If you watched and were paying attention to The Game Awards 2025 nominations, you might know that there were a ton of categories that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was nominated for. The game was nominated for 10 categories, and it won 9 of them, which is incredibly impressive. That said, if you want a quick recap on what the game was nominated for and which categories it won, we’ll list them below.

Game of the Year – Expedition 33

Best Audio Design – Battlefield 6

Best Game Direction – Expedition 33

Best Performance – Expedition 33 Jennifer English

Best Narrative – Expedition 33

Best Independent Game – Expedition 33

Best Art Direction – Expedition 33

Best Debut Indie Game – Expedition 33

Best Score & Music – Expedition 33 Lorien Testard

Best RPG – Expedition 33

So, again, if this were a game that you might have been on the fence about whether to play it or not, these wins might just persuade you. Likewise, if you have played the game and enjoyed it, there’s another reason to pick it back up. At the end of The Game Awards, the developers behind the beloved RPG and GOTY winner took the stage and announced a free major update.

Players will find brand-new content to explore, along with a photo mode. You can read more about what was added to the game right here. Meanwhile, if you haven’t played the game and would like to learn a little more about it, you can find our Before You Buy coverage embedded above.