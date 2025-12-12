Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Just Got A Big Update

Sandfall Interactive’s debut title, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was something quite remarkable. While it might not have caught everyone’s attention when it was first announced, its release was a game everyone was talking about. There were so many players digging into this title that it was easily a contender right out of the gate for Game of the Year. But beyond that, it was a game that likely took the developers by surprise with how much love and praise it would receive. So, while most fans were ready to dive into some new content right after the game concluded, developers were instead focused on clearing out bugs.

Those technical issues and bugs were mostly resolved. Fortunately, we are going into the holiday break with some new content for the game. If you were ready to dive into the action again, Sandfall Interactive just gave you a reason for it. Announced towards the end of last night’s The Game Awards ceremony, the development team behind Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 revealed a brand-new update.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Thank You Update

After an incredible night for the team behind Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the developers want to thank you, the players. They are doing so by releasing a brand-new free content update for the game, something we know fans have been waiting on. This title update, dubbed the “Thank You” update, comes with a slew of new content, as noted in the official blog post by Sandfall Interactive. You’ll find the full breakdown of the update and its offerings within the bullet points below.

A new, playable environment, taking the characters to new adventures…

Brand new music tracks by award-winning composer, Lorien Testard.

Challenging boss battles for late-game players to overcome within the Endless Tower.

An official Photo Mode, allowing players to get creative and capture their favourite moments from the game’s story and battles.

New text and UI game localizations into Czech, Ukrainian, Latin American Spanish, Turkish, Vietnamese, Thai, and Indonesian, bringing the total number of supported languages to 19.

New Quality of Life improvements, other new features, and additional improvements to the game’s performance across platforms, including on handheld PC systems.

We know that new areas to explore, likely stories to unravel, and a photo mode are something fans would be interested in. Again, this is completely free to download and enjoy right now. If you haven’t played the game yet, it was released in April of this year for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Meanwhile, you can find our Before You Buy coverage of the game in the video we have embedded above.