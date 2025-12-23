Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Team Is Not Interested In Expanding

When Sandfall Interactive came into fruition, I’m sure there were more than a few developers who were just looking to get the game out into the marketplace. There were likely no expectations that the game would turn out to be the success it actually was at launch. Instead, the developers have become a name to recognize after Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Now all eyes are on the team as we wait to see what they bring out next.

We’re not quite sure just yet what the folks at Sandfall Interactive are coming up with next. That said, we do know that there are no current plans to see the development team expand into something far larger than their humble roots. Instead, this team might be sticking around as is for now as they start chipping away at the next big production.

Sandfall Interactive Has No Plans To Expand

Thanks to Insider Gaming, we’re finding out that the director behind Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Guillaume Broche, spoke with Edge Magazine. During the conversation, Broche noted that they have no plans to expand after their newfound fame. While they certainly have the money to expand the studio and add more developers, they are choosing to keep things as they are. Despite these limitations as a smaller team, this only allows them to become more creative and bring out the best versions of themselves, according to the game director.

So, it might not be a studio that will scale up in terms of the developers working on the game or the size of the studio’s next game compared to its debut title. Now we just have to see how well their next game turns out compared to their debut title. But since we’re again dealing with a smaller team, it might be a good while before we actually get a look at this next project.

Meanwhile, if you have yet to play Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the game was released back in April of this year. Players can find it available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. You can also find our Before You Buy coverage of the game in the video we have embedded above.