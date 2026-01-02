Toby Fox Provides Key Deltarune Chapter 5 Update!

There are certain gaming titles that transcend all expectations and become something truly special. We experienced that in 2025, via a game from Sandfall Interactive that took the gaming world by storm. Another such title that has been slowly releasing content over the last few years has been a game by Toby Fox, one of the most respected names in gaming. 2026 will continue Toby’s trend of releases, as he is set to drop Deltarune Chapter 5 this year. Or, that’s what many hope. Given the game’s atypical release schedule, it’s hard to know when it’ll come out and what will be in it when it arrives.

However, Toby Fox himself decided to make things clear to start the new year, as he made the following post on Twitter:

Happy 2026 everybody! DELTARUNE Chapter 5 is on track to release later this year!



The translation is already underway. Here are some lines I took from the translation sheet. pic.twitter.com/tTibiiqnlB — tobyfox (@tobyfox) January 2, 2026

Yes, by Toby’s own words, Deltarune Chapter 5 will arrive before the end of the year, as the translation phase is well underway and could be done sooner than we think. If you’re wondering why this is the focus of the “delay,” it’s because in a previous message about the chapter, Toby admitted that while things were locked down on certain things with the story, the translation and localization elements take the longest for his team, and thus, he couldn’t give a true release window.

Now, though, with things moving nicely, we can get a “better glimpse” into the future to see when the chapter may release. Plus, as you would expect from gamers, with chapter five now getting confirmed for this year, it means that the next two chapters, which should complete the story, could be closer to release as well. That also comes from a previous post by Toby Fox.

Another thing you might have expected from the fanbase is that this news has already gotten some fans looking at the dialogue provided in the screenshot to see if there are “any clues” as to what is happening within and where it might take the story. That’s dedication.

It really speaks to how many people love this game and the story, characters, and everything else involved with it. Typically, chapter formats like this don’t work, especially when not on a steady release schedule. Yet, the quality that Toby Fox and his team provide ensures that every single bit of it is worthy, and that’s why many are pumped for when the fifth chapter arrives later this year.