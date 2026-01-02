Xbox Game Pass Players Are Losing These 5 Games

For many players, Xbox Game Pass has been their go-to source for games each month. Rather than going out to buy some new games regularly, you can pay a monthly fee to gain access to a wide range of games. It’s also a service available on consoles, PC, and in the cloud. So, if you’re after something new to enjoy regularly, this subscription service might be more than enough. At least, it might be more than enough to tie you over until that next major game drops on your radar.

If you’ve been subscribed for very long, then you should know that the service has two waves of game additions. Each month, you should see a collection of games added at the start, which slowly releases over the first couple of weeks. Then that should take us to the second wave of games announced for the service, helping finish off the month. But these waves also reveal which games are leaving the Xbox Game Pass service.

Xbox Game Pass Is Losing 5 Games

We’re still waiting on the next set of games to be revealed for the first wave of January. We know December just has one wave of games due to the holidays. Likewise, we’re sure many employees are either just getting back into the swing of things or will be back in the office after the weekend. That should hopefully mean we’ll see the first wave of games announced by this coming week.

That said, we already know what games are on the way out. Thanks to True Achievements, the next set of games leaving the service has been revealed. It looks like on January 16, 2026, you’ll find that Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, Neon White, Road 96, The Ascent, and The Grinch: Christmas Adventures – Merry & Mischievous Edition will be removed from the service.

Fortunately, Xbox offers a discount on games when leaving the subscription service. Just as long as you’re a subscriber and purchase these games before they are removed, you’ll be able to save a bit of money and keep them in your digital library. Now we’ll just have to wait and see what games will be coming into the service to replace the titles heading out.