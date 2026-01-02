GTA 6 Fans Reveal What They’re “Worried” About With The Game In 2026

A new year has dawned, and while we’re only 2 days into 2026, many are already letting loose with their “expectations,” their hopes, their fears, and doing their best to make this year as special as possible…or, at the very least…not have it suck as much as 2025 did for many. On the gaming side of things, 2026 could be another standout year for gaming, especially if GTA 6 finally releases. Everyone was hoping it would drop last year, but Rockstar Games had a different thing in mind and delayed it to November of this year. Naturally, many are worried that such a delay could happen again, or that with such delays, the game’s quality might not be what many hope for.

As such, on Reddit, the community weighed in on what they’re really worried about with GTA 6:

“Another delay.”

Yeah, that was a common one, and it’s a legit fear to have, especially when you think about all that’s happened with the game since it was first officially announced, and everything that happened in the period of time when we KNEW it was coming, but nothing was said aloud.

Others, though, took a different approach to their “worries.”

“Dan Houser not being one of the writers. Also I hope they change the driving so it’s different than 5’s. And the euphoria engine doesn’t get watered down even more.”

“I guess the writing? Ik people are worried the jokes and writing won’t be as good since a lot of the writers from previous games left if I recall, but I’m sure the game will still be a masterpiece”

Worrying about the writing says a lot about how many people trusted Dan Houser, and how his departure could affect Rockstar Games as a whole. He was the mastermind behind the epic tales the company put out for many years, so again, this worry is justified.

“Since I’m going to be 13 years older than I was when I played GTA V for the first time, I guess I’m just worried that no matter how good VI is, it will never feel the way V did when I was younger. So I’m worried I’ll compare instead of just taking things as they are. Expectations etc.”

That’s another reasonable fear to have, as it’s “been so long,” and things have been hyped up so much that it might not “feel like you expect” when you finally get it.

The best thing to do is to try and go into the game with little to no expectations and let the game surprise you…if it comes out this year, that is.