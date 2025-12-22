What Abilities Could Jason and Lucia Have In GTA 6?

Evolution within a game series is paramount to help it keep going, and you can point to numerous series over the years as proof of that, including some titles that came out in 2025. For GTA 6, many people are looking forward to not just aesthetic updates via the next-gen graphics it’ll pump out, but how Rockstar Games will take the lessons it has learned from the last 12-ish years and apply them to the new game. While some brand-new things are bound to happen, many are also looking forward to returning aspects of past titles. For example, in the last entry of the crime saga, all three main characters had special “abilities” that allowed them to survive in the dangerous setting of Los Antos.

In GTA 6, we go to the modern-day version of Vice City, where we’ll meet Jason and Lucia, two people who will be bound to one another in more ways than one, and have to rely on each other to get out of some sticky situations. Thus, over on Reddit, one gamer asked:

“What do you think the special abilities of Jason and Lucia will be? Will they have them in the first place? I think Jason could have something like Franklin’s driving ability and Lucia something new.

One more question, will they have some passive abilities? Like Lucia could be more convincing in certain situations where you have to talk yourself out of trouble and Jason will be respected and helped by some gangs?”

It’s an interesting set of questions, and ones whose answers will determine many things within the game. As such, it’s actually a little surprising how divisive the answers were in the Reddit thread. While some feel it was “natural” to have the special abilities, given the last few titles from Rockstar, others are fine with not having them at all. Others only want a few select abilities to come through, like the “Eagle Eye” mechanic that can help with shooting.

The potential is there for them to have fun with things, while also making Jason and Lucia stand out from past protagonists. Some even state that previous leaks of the game indicated certain abilities for the two, but things could obviously have changed since then, especially with the delays.

If Rockstar Games does add them, they’ll need to be mindful not to simply “repeat the past,” and ensure that whatever the duo has truly works for the game they’re in.