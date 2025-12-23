PlayStation Holiday Sale Has Kicked Off

Hey, we get it! Video games are far from cheap. New AAA releases can fetch upwards of $80, and that’s typically just the standard copy of the game. Things can get even crazier if you go for some of the special editions. Then you have the various DLCs and expansions to help keep you connected to the game a little while longer. While some AAA games are a must-buy in your eyes, knowing which to go for and what to hold off is crucial for that bank account of yours. Fortunately, there are sales going on all the time to pick up games you might have held back from. For instance, there is a new sale on the PlayStation platform right now.

Fortunately, sales happen regularly, so it’s always a good idea to keep an eye out for those deals. Then there’s, of course, seasonal sales. We’re going into the holiday season, and we’ll see various digital storefronts start marking down video games. One of those storefronts is the official PlayStation Store. They have announced a holiday sale that is currently underway.

PlayStation Holiday Sale Is Now Live

If you’re looking to score some games on the cheap, now is a good time to do so. Holiday sales are in full swing, and that might save you more than a buck or two. If you are on the PlayStation platforms in particular, we have a sale to highlight for you. The official PlayStation Holiday sale is now live, where you can find some great deals. All you have to do is head over to the official PlayStation Store to participate. But we’ll offer a brief highlight of some of the video games you can pick up right now below.

PlayStation Holiday Sale Highlights

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 $39.99

Battlefield 6 $48.99

Arc Raiders $31.99

Hollow Knight: Silksong $15.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Cross-Gen Bundle $48.99

Elden Ring Nightrein $29.99

Ready or Not $39.99

Borderlands 4 $55.99

Gears of War: Reloaded $19.99

Those are just a brief look at some of the video games you can pick up right now. Fortunately, this sale is going on for a little while. The holidays might be wrapping up in a few days, but this sale will run through January 21, 2026. So, you have some time to look over the sales and see if there’s anything that catches your attention.