Nintendo Is Ending Its Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle

Nintendo’s latest console release is a big one. The Nintendo Switch 2 has been a hit, and we’re sure it will continue to see success. However, one of the biggest bundle deals for the console was the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle. This bundle came with a copy of the biggest Switch 2 game at the time. However, that bundle is no longer being manufactured.

If you have been waiting to purchase a Nintendo Switch 2 console and are also eyeing the Mario Kart World game, this bundle is your best option. However, interestingly enough, the bundle will soon be permanently removed from store shelves. Taking to X, Nintendo has confirmed that the bundle option is no longer being produced, so whatever supplies are available right now will be the last.

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart Tour Bundle Dropped

https://twitter.com/NintendoAmerica/status/2003133433883644115

Thanks to Polygon, we’re learning that the Nintendo bundle has been scrapped as we head into the upcoming year. With holidays upon us, supplies for this particular bundle might already be rather scarce. Unfortunately, there’s no news as to why this option is being dropped, as Polygon pointed out that you can still pick up a Nintendo Switch bundle with a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. So far, Nintendo hasn’t shared its decision to end this console option offering.

However, that has led to a slew of different theories. One could be that Nintendo is looking to introduce another bundle to attract more consumers to the platform. That said, another popular theory is that the rising costs of manufacturing a Nintendo Switch 2 unit are too high to justify keeping this bundle. That might help offset some of the hardware costs if consumers also have to purchase a copy of the game at full price.

Of course, if this is the reason, we may also eventually see a price hike. That’s already happened with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. If component costs continue to rise, consumers will be forced to dig deeper into their pockets to pick up a potentially more expensive console. We’ll certainly be crossing our fingers that won’t be the case. But again, if you have been considering a purchase of the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle, now’s potentially your last chance to do so.