Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Nintendo Is Ending Its Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle

by

Get the console bundle now while supplies last.

Nintendo’s latest console release is a big one. The Nintendo Switch 2 has been a hit, and we’re sure it will continue to see success. However, one of the biggest bundle deals for the console was the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle. This bundle came with a copy of the biggest Switch 2 game at the time. However, that bundle is no longer being manufactured.

If you have been waiting to purchase a Nintendo Switch 2 console and are also eyeing the Mario Kart World game, this bundle is your best option. However, interestingly enough, the bundle will soon be permanently removed from store shelves. Taking to X, Nintendo has confirmed that the bundle option is no longer being produced, so whatever supplies are available right now will be the last.

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart Tour Bundle Dropped

https://twitter.com/NintendoAmerica/status/2003133433883644115

Thanks to Polygon, we’re learning that the Nintendo bundle has been scrapped as we head into the upcoming year. With holidays upon us, supplies for this particular bundle might already be rather scarce. Unfortunately, there’s no news as to why this option is being dropped, as Polygon pointed out that you can still pick up a Nintendo Switch bundle with a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. So far, Nintendo hasn’t shared its decision to end this console option offering.

However, that has led to a slew of different theories. One could be that Nintendo is looking to introduce another bundle to attract more consumers to the platform. That said, another popular theory is that the rising costs of manufacturing a Nintendo Switch 2 unit are too high to justify keeping this bundle. That might help offset some of the hardware costs if consumers also have to purchase a copy of the game at full price.

Of course, if this is the reason, we may also eventually see a price hike. That’s already happened with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. If component costs continue to rise, consumers will be forced to dig deeper into their pockets to pick up a potentially more expensive console. We’ll certainly be crossing our fingers that won’t be the case. But again, if you have been considering a purchase of the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle, now’s potentially your last chance to do so.

Recent Videos

10 Upcoming Survival Games With UNUSUAL Mechanics

10 Upcoming Survival Games With UNUSUAL Mechanics
10 BIGGEST Surprise Hits of 2025

10 BIGGEST Surprise Hits of 2025
Avatar: From the Ashes - Before You Buy

Avatar: From the Ashes - Before You Buy
10 Most DISAPPOINTING Games of 2025

10 Most DISAPPOINTING Games of 2025
THIS OPEN WORLD SURVIVAL GAME LOOKS INSANE, HALF LIFE 3 LEAK? & MORE

THIS OPEN WORLD SURVIVAL GAME LOOKS INSANE, HALF LIFE 3 LEAK? & MORE
Top 50 Best PC Games of 2025

Top 50 Best PC Games of 2025
Fallout New Vegas in 2025 is A COMPLETELY DIFFERENT GAME

Fallout New Vegas in 2025 is A COMPLETELY DIFFERENT GAME
The Most Realistic Zombie Game EVER?

The Most Realistic Zombie Game EVER?
10 Upcoming Games That Are Showing TRUE PASSION

10 Upcoming Games That Are Showing TRUE PASSION
Category: Tag: , ,