GTA Online Fans Prepare For Snowfall

Right now, many places are preparing for the final days of the holiday season. Christmas is just down the week, and that means people will be scrambling to get things done. In the video game world, many are readying their backlogs so that they can “catch up” on things, and for some titles, like GTA Online, they’re about to “grace” their players with snowfall and other winter events. For this particular title, snow doesn’t fall until JUST before Christmas, much to the chagrin of many players. However, for those who take it in stride, they’re doing their best to get things done…and prep their rides for the snowy conditions to come.

On Reddit a player asked what everyone will drive when the time comes to race across the powder. Their answers were as widespread as you would expect:

“Comet safari”

“Kamacho and Issi Sport”

“Draugur, hands down.”

“Calico GTF – Celica rally recreation”

“Drift cars”

“Walton l35 lifted, Yosemite 1500 (looks like my first truck) or monstoCiti with hsw. Debating on selling the Walton we’ll see how its performs in the powder”

“I’m following in the footsteps of my icon/the late great Colin McCrae and drifting my Impreza (Sultan Classic) like a madman through LS”

Given how many cars are in the online mode, it’s not too much of a surprise that plenty of gamers have a preference, whether they’re going for style or simply that they’re trying to have the most fun on the roads themselves:

“Favourite part of the year is when the snow hits in GTA Online, is it easy to drive? No. Do i care? Also No.”

“It’s not that hard either, it’s just really satisfying and festive. It really is the funnest time to drive in GTAO.”

Now you can see why many people honestly want more snow in Los Santos during the winter season, as it allows them to have fun in a way that the game truly doesn’t allow the rest of the year.

One of the questions that many players have had in recent months, especially with how the game handles the Los Santos setting, is how the winter season will be treated in the next game. After all, they’re going to Vice City, which is based on Miami, which doesn’t get snow at all. It’s far too tropical there for that.

That might just be the setup for a nice “challenge” for the team, as they have to figure out the best way to make things “festive” in a balmy place like Vice City.