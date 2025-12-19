Will GTA 6 Have Chapters To Help Define The Story?

There’s been a big focus on the story of GTA 6 in the gaming community ever since the game’s latest delay, mainly because we still know precious little about it. We have some look backgrounds and personality mentions for the two protagonists, Jason and Lucia, but little else outside of that. As such, gamers in places like Reddit are wondering aloud what we could see in the game that would not only tell us the narrative but also explain it to us in a meaningful way. One such Redditor proposed that Rockstar Games might use chapters to tell the story, just like they did in their most recent game.

That makes a lot of sense, when you consider how things have been presented in the first two trailers for the title. By that, we’re referring to how we see Lucia in jail before she finally gets out, and how we see Jason in not just different jobs, but with different looks beyond just his clothes. That alone implies that there will be some “time jumps” to help show that things are advancing in time beyond just a few days. Having a chapter system would help sell that “vibe,” should Rockstar want.

As for what gamers want, many Redditors discussed the option and had various thoughts similar to what we just pointed out:

“Depends, if the main story goes on for several years then that’s a high possibility.”

“Most probably, because in the trailers Jason and lucia appear living in different locations with different looks, it seems like the story will progress differently than others GTAs.”

One person noted that Rockstar has used “unofficial chapters” for past entries in the series, and then broke down how it could work for the new game:

“If I have to guess, based on the locations this is my prediction for GTA VI: Chapter 1 set in Leonida Keys and Grassrivers; Chapter 2 set in Vice City; Chapter 3 set in Ambrosia and Port Gellhorn; Chapter 4 set in Mount Kalaga; Chapter 5 set in the entire map, but mainly in Vice City.”

Some even commented that “reliable sources” confirmed that GTA 6 will have chapters, though it should be noted that this didn’t come from Rockstar Games itself, so you should take it with a grain of salt.

With how little we know, anything is possible with the story, including chapters, or just using cutscenes to “show the passage of time.” We’ll just have to wait to see how it goes.