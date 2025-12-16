How Big Are Grand Theft Auto Online’s Mansions?

Videotechuk has some interesting thoughts about Grand Theft Auto Online’s mansions.

He said this earlier last week:

The mansions are absolutely crazy. To be fair, I wasn’t expecting the interior to be that huge.

They’re insanely expansive and huge, four massive floors is crazy. The interior team cooked hard with this for sure.

I’m guessing some main Rockstar artists worked on this since the mansions have some fancy parallax texturing on all fabrics and rugs which is the case for most fabrics in GTAVI.

You can see the textures videotechuk shared at the bottom of this article.

Rockstar Did Not Give Us McMansions

To be clear, this is not meant to be a criticism of the McMansion or the people who use them. (On the side, if you don’t know what a McMansion is, you can get a quick 411 here.)

We just wanted to make it clear that these mansions are mansions the way we always imagined them. In a weird way, in the way that we imagined the wealthy lived in the 1980s, or if you’re from a different generation, from the era of the robber barons.

Whether you want to roleplay Tony Montana in Grand Theft Auto for what feels like the 5th time, or play out even more primitive rich people fantasies like Scrooge McDuck or Richie Rich, Rockstar is allowing us to live out that fantasy.

There’s also a certain level of unreality with the Prix Luxury’s AI concierges. We can assure you that real life AI is not quite sophisticated enough to work as consistently and be as personable as these fictional AIs.

A Weird Fantasy For Our Age

We do wonder if the average Grand Theft Auto Online player would be so inclined to live in the same kind of mansion they bought in game if they had the means to buy them in real life.

To some degree, it isn’t just a matter of wealth, but also of taste. And we suspect that most gamers would rather enjoy these indulgences as a fantasy than to actually live them out.

And you don’t have to be rich to understand what we mean here. If you’ve lived in a shared house, as opposed to renting an apartment, you may already get it.

Ultimately, we can never forget that even the grittiness of Grand Theft Auto comes with some level of satire. Often, that satire comes in the form of a mirror.