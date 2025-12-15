Could GTA 6 Allow For GTA Online Characters To Be Transferred Over?

One of the biggest problems with GTA 6 right now isn’t the delay, or the delays that may come, but rather the fact that we honestly know precious little about the game itself. We know its setting, obviously, and we know about its main characters, Jason and Lucia, along with some of the side characters they’ll meet, but grander-scale details are still unknown, and that also extends to what the inevitable online mode will be like. Rockstar Games has made a fortune off the online content, and they’ll not want to end that anytime soon. However, there are many in the Reddit community and beyond that are connected with the characters that they have made via the online mode.

As such, one Redditor suggested the idea that players can transfer their online character to GTA 6 and its online mode when the time comes. The response was honestly rather positive, though there were some obvious caveats to consider:

“There is no way they will let you keep the money, though.”

That’s probably pretty fair to think about. After all, especially with the recent content, players are raking in millions upon millions of dollars with the various heists they pull, as they want to buy the best things available in the game, like the new mansions.

Having all that money right at the start of the new online mode would pretty much “ruin” part of the experience. After all, the intent is to start with nothing and then work your way up to becoming a criminal empire.

Another issue that many pointed out is that since the current online mode is rooted in the graphics of the past title, the “upgrade” that’s on the way could lead to other issues:

“You’ll probably get the opportunity to change your name, and you’ll have to alter your characters appearance since this games graphical fidelity is 12 years more advanced, so at that point are you really “transferring” your character?”

A good question, and one that’s fair to ask, as the upcoming version of Vice City looks nothing like the current version of Los Santos. Rockstar Games absolutely took advantage of next-gen tech to make the graphics not only pop but also look more realistic than ever.

In truth, Rockstar might see a transfer of characters as a potential hassle and would rather everyone start fresh and see where they can go with the “new version of themselves.” Just another thing to ponder about.