Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

New Resident Evil Requiem Trailer Reveals The Return Of Leon Kennedy

by

Action gameplay is back too.

Capcom has released a new trailer for Resident Evil Requiem.

The trailer starts with footage of Grace Ashcroft investigating a man named Victor. Victor came from Umbrella, and is identified as a person of interest in a crime investigation.

While the trailer demonstrates Grace Ashcroft’s survival horror gameplay, it ends with the reappearance of Leon Kennedy. As Grace meets Leon, it appears that we switch between the two characters.

Leon is depicted shooting zombies down, as well as using a chainsaw to drive one down. With Leon’s return, we also see that the game will also feature the action gameplay introduced in Resident Evil Revelations.

Finally, the trailer shows us a single moment where the game is also identified as RE9, with the q in Requiem doubling as the number 9.

Rumors about Resident Evil Requiem have been going for months, and a lot of them were just confirmed tonight. So now we do know that this game really is Resident Evil 9. Capcom was also successful in hiding Leon’s return.

Resident Evil Requiem is releasing on February 27, 2026 for Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows.

Developing Story…

Recent Videos

What The HELL IS GOING ON With Warner Bros. Games?

What The HELL IS GOING ON With Warner Bros. Games?
10 Atmospheric Games That Might CHANGE YOUR LIFE

10 Atmospheric Games That Might CHANGE YOUR LIFE
10 Games That Have Come A LONG WAY

10 Games That Have Come A LONG WAY
20+ YEAR Old Games That Still Look INSANELY Timeless

20+ YEAR Old Games That Still Look INSANELY Timeless
10 Things Players HATE In 2025

10 Things Players HATE In 2025
10 Game Award REVEALS That Would Blow Our Minds

10 Game Award REVEALS That Would Blow Our Minds
PC GAMING IN BIG TROUBLE? 10 BRAND NEW GAMES ANNOUNCED & MORE

PC GAMING IN BIG TROUBLE? 10 BRAND NEW GAMES ANNOUNCED & MORE
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Before You Buy

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Before You Buy
ROUTINE - Before You Buy

ROUTINE - Before You Buy
Category: Tag: , , , , ,