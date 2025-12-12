New Resident Evil Requiem Trailer Reveals The Return Of Leon Kennedy

Capcom has released a new trailer for Resident Evil Requiem.

The trailer starts with footage of Grace Ashcroft investigating a man named Victor. Victor came from Umbrella, and is identified as a person of interest in a crime investigation.

While the trailer demonstrates Grace Ashcroft’s survival horror gameplay, it ends with the reappearance of Leon Kennedy. As Grace meets Leon, it appears that we switch between the two characters.

Leon is depicted shooting zombies down, as well as using a chainsaw to drive one down. With Leon’s return, we also see that the game will also feature the action gameplay introduced in Resident Evil Revelations.

Finally, the trailer shows us a single moment where the game is also identified as RE9, with the q in Requiem doubling as the number 9.

Rumors about Resident Evil Requiem have been going for months, and a lot of them were just confirmed tonight. So now we do know that this game really is Resident Evil 9. Capcom was also successful in hiding Leon’s return.

Resident Evil Requiem is releasing on February 27, 2026 for Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows.

Developing Story…