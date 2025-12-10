Romero Games Cancelled Xbox Game Is Being Reworked

Romero Games, run by famed game developer John Romero, took a big blow. Founded in 2015, the studio had a few games in the works, but the last project under development was a partnership with Xbox. The title didn’t have marketing materials for the public, but that didn’t matter much because it was ultimately killed off. That happened earlier this year, when Microsoft went on a spree of cancellations and even shuttered its studio, The Initiative.

At the time, there was some confusion. We knew the game Romero Games was working on had been shut down. However, speculation was that this blow actually resulted in the studio being closed down. That wasn’t the case, as the team was still intact, albeit with a number of employees taking leave from the studio. Now we know what is going on at the studio right now.

Romero Games Is Reworking Their Cancelled Project

We might never know what exactly Romero Games was working on with their Xbox partnership. However, the bits and pieces they have at their disposal won’t be lost forever. Instead, it looks like the development studio can rework various aspects of the game project and deliver something completely different.

Thanks to Eurogamer, we’re learning that John Romero was part of an event in Madrid where he announced he was working on a new game using some of the pieces previously used for the Xbox project. It’s not the same game, but the team is not starting from ground zero.

There is some inspiration behind this title with Elden Ring, in that it will be a new experience for players. John Romero even said he’s never played a game like it. However, that’s about all we know right now about this mystery project.

Fortunately, while the original game was canceled, the work that was put into it can be reused for something else. We’ll just have to sit by and see when we’ll actually get our first look at the upcoming title. From the sound of things, we might still be a good way off before Romero Games is ready to share what they are currently cooking up.