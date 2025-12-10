Should GTA 6 Have Lower Punishments For Lower-Tier Wanted Levels?

When you think about GTA 6, you likely ponder the game’s hype and what you will be doing in the game’s campaign and with its main characters, Jason and Lucia. However, while many fully trust Rockstar Games to make the best game possible, that’s not to say that there weren’t legitimate concerns or issues with past games that players don’t want improved upon in the upcoming title. For example, the Wanted system, and how police come after you depending on the “star rating” you have through it, is something that many want to see improved in one form or another.

On Reddit, one player put out a simple yet effective way of making the lower-tier rankings in GTA 6 meaningful:

“I think if you only have a one star wanted level. if a cop sees you,he’ll walk up to you and confront you about it. You can pay a fine or run/shoot the cop.

If you’re in a car you can get pulled over and just pay your fine then continue on your journey. For Ambulance, If you’re shot or had a accident you can call an ambulance and there’s a small animation of paramedics treating you. Of course,making your health 100 again.

These small details would be super realistic.”

Indeed, it would make things more realistic and add more “choices” to how you handle things, and potentially, how the cops treat you later in the game. That is something that Rockstar did with its most recent game, where if you had Arthur Morgan shoot a bunch of people without mercy or care, they’d treat you differently throughout the game than if you played things “like a true outlaw” and only hurt those who deserved it.

Others took the suggestion and ran with it, noting how it should go for each “Wanted” level:

“1 Star – Fine 2 Stars – Arrest but can bribe for a lot of money 3 Stars – Arrest 4 Stars – Will shoot on sight 5 Stars – More cops 6 Stars – Military.”

That would certainly escalate things quickly and could add serious drama to the mix. Going back to a previous point, many just want a better version of what was commonplace before:

“Anything would be better than the cops with ESP who can find you anywhere and kill you with laser accuracy from a moving vehicle.

That is indeed annoying, and hopefully, Rockstar Games will adjust that so it doesn’t bring the game’s quality down.