GTA 6 Fans Are Hoping For “Comedy” In Their Radio Stations Once Again

There have been many “little things” that have helped Rockstar Games create the vast crime world that inhabits its biggest franchise. From how the NPCs look and interact with you, to the way the world looks and feels like a “real world,” and, of course, there are the radio stations. The best games in the series didn’t just have a radio station with real licensed music, but they had a full-on set of on-air personalities, ads, and more to make it feel like you were getting an insight into the city and world around you. GTA 6 will definitely have this feature, and many are hoping for certain things to happen with it.

For example, on Reddit, many cited how the fourth game had some incredible comedy pouring out of its radio stations, and many want that kind of tone back:

“The Overnight baby ad still makes me laugh so hard. “If you’re not satisfied put it back in the box and send it back for free.”

We’re pretty sure that’s not how things work, but that’s the joke.

“To me, GTA radio stations were at their best during the 3D era. Every now and then, I will jump on youtube and listen to a full play of VCPR or WCTR.”

“I absolutely loved Emotion 98.3 hosted by Fernando Martinez in Vice City! Sh*t was so funny and good music”

Some even put out that if Rockstar Games tried some of the stuff they did back with the 4th game and other earlier titles today, they might get a lot of controversy from it:

“In my opinion, GTA IV is peak GTA Radio. The humor was so edgy and offensive. I listen to the radio stations, and dear lord they would not fly today”

It depends on how you look at it, honestly. After all, satellite radio has allowed a lot of freedom with the airways; look at the Howard Stern show for proof of that. Plus, there are plenty of people who do podcasts that are “accessible” via things like the radio, and they aren’t afraid to spew out whatever they think is “right and true,” even if it’s not actually factual in any meaningful sense of the word.

The question isn’t just about how comedic the radio stations will be in GTA 6, but how it’ll be tied to the modern-day version of Vice City. Given the gap between the 5th and 6th games, not to mention players’ last Vice City appearance, a lot has changed, and that means a LOT of material is available for them to use…should they desire.