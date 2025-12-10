Did The PlayStation “Wrap-Up” Provide A Dark Tease For GTA 6?

It’s very easy to think that GTA 6 fans are in a “heightened state of awareness,” as last month, they were blindsided with a six-month delay in the title they’ve been waiting years for. The game has been promised multiple times over, and as we’ve covered, there are many who think that the game won’t come out in 2026. However, many fans have been keeping the faith and trying to trust Rockstar Games at their word. Yet, that’s becoming a bit difficult to do, given both the behind-the-scenes drama that keeps building and the fact that certain things aren’t promising the title will drop next year.

Specifically, some of you might have participated in the “PlayStation Wrap-Up” recently on PS4 & PS5. For those who don’t know what that is, it’s a yearly thing where gamers get the opportunity to look at their “playing history” and see just how much time they invested both in their games and the system over the year. It’s meant to be a nice insight into our gaming lives, but at the end of this year’s review, there was a section that put a spotlight on the big games that were coming to PlayStation in 2026.

Why does that matter? GTA 6 wasn’t in that section.

Before you try to explain it, you need to know that both exclusives and multiplatform titles were revealed in that section, and thus, there’s no reason that Rockstar Games’ title wouldn’t be among them, especially since it’s THE title of 2026 in many people’s minds.

Playstation is hyping up games for PS5 in 2026. Not a single mention of GTA 6… 💀 pic.twitter.com/eFPtoosPyX — Pyo 5️⃣ (@mrpyo1) December 9, 2025

Many looked at this and felt that this was “proof” that the game is coming out in 2027. Others tried to maintain positivity and stated that this was probably an innocuous thing where PlayStation wasn’t trying to “hype it up further,” since Rockstar will do that plenty on its own when the time comes.

So, who’s “in the right” on this? Honestly? It’s really hard to say. On the one hand, it could just be something simple that left the game off the 2026 list. For example, perhaps PlayStation didn’t want to put it there, only for it to be delayed again and then feel that it made a “false promise.” Or, it focused on games that it knew 100% would release in 2026 for one reason or another.

It’s easy to see something like this and “read a lot into it,” but until the game is delayed again, it’s all speculation.