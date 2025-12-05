Tim Cain Reveals He’s Working Full Time At Obsidian Entertainment

There are certainly some names in the video game industry that have become legendary. One of those names that RPG fans should know is Tim Cain. The developer has been around since the early 1990s and is responsible for the iconic RPG series Fallout. Of course, over the years, he’s worked on several games and hasn’t really stopped.

It wasn’t too long ago that Tim Cain announced he was stepping back into semi-retirement. Rather than being a full-time studio employee, he would take on contract work. There have been a few games he’s lent a hand in on a contract basis, like Obsidian Entertainment’s The Outer Worlds 2. However, now he’s back in full-time again with a new mystery project.

Tim Cain Reveals He’s Back At Obsidian Entertainment

The semi-retirement life didn’t last too long. Tim Cain took to his YouTube channel to confirm that he’s working in person as a full-time employee at Obsidian Entertainment. However, the project he’s working on will remain a mystery as he’s not at liberty to say what it is. However, it must be something of great interest to have him move back near Obsidian Entertainment and fully focus on this game.

Whatever the project is, Tim is confident that we won’t be able to guess it. That said, there are still other projects that could be coming to market with his name in the credits. So far, Tim knows that there is one other game ready to ship that he did contract work for, so you might see his name pop up, but that was before his now full-time position at Obsidian. There could even be other games, but as noted in his YouTube video, many of the games he worked on between 2020 and 2025 have been cancelled, so he’s not certain what some of his contract work will actually result in a shipped game.

Meanwhile, if you’re a fan of his YouTube channel, Timothy Cain, then it’s not going anywhere. While he might be working full-time again, Tim noted that there are no plans to end the videos. So you’ll still find him connecting online and talking about current games, as well as the work he’s done over his lengthy career.