Mafia: The Old Country Continues To Get Support With New Patch

Fans are now anticipating the next game in the franchise.

Mafia: The Old Country continues to get support from Take-Two and Hangar 13.

Hangar 13 shared these patch notes on Twitter:

Save Game

Addressed a reported issue causing progress to sometimes be lost when using Replay Chapter after increasing the difficulty and quitting the game.

Consoles

Addressed a reported issue on Xbox and PS5 that causes the player to lose functionality while using the Photo Mode after a controller is disconnected.

PC

Addressed a reported issue on PC that could cause Frame Generation to be disabled after executing specific menu transitions.

Additional stability fixes.

They explained that these are fixes requested by the community, and that they will continue to monitor bug reports and make fixes in the near future.

A Modest Success

Everyone was definitely surprised when Take-Two decided to greenlight a new Mafia game nearly a decade after Mafia III. Mafia: The Old Country played it safe in many ways, but maybe that’s OK.

Hangar 13 went back to making a cinematic game that adheres to all the conventions. Instead, it leaned on examining the franchise lore by going all the way back to Sicily decades before the first game.

The end result didn’t get review scores that were that high, but it was good enough to sell well for Take-Two Interactive.

Why A Mafia Sequel Took Over A Decade

Some fans may be confused or not really understand what happened before. Mafia III received lower review scores than Mafia: The Old Country, but it also sold well at seven million units.

Mafia III was contentious among fans, because of the things it did differently. Depending on who you talk to, they either disliked the switch from an Italian mobster to an African-American veteran, or the move to an open world game.

But looking back, it is clear that the real problem was with the studio 2K Czech.

2K Czech underwent restructuring while they were making Mafia III. A year after the game’s release, the studio was merged to Hangar 13.

Many former 2K Czech employees left and moved on to Warhorse Studios.

What’s In The Cards For Mafia’s Future?

Hangar 13 announced Mafia: The Old Country three years before release. As the rumor went around, they could already be working on the sequel.

Unfortunately, given the modern pace of game development, we may have to wait until 2030 before we see that game. But this next game may be the one linking its timeline to the other games in the franchise.