Have We Seen More Of Jason Duval In Grand Theft Auto 6 Than We Think?

It’s been about two years since Rockstar formally revealed Grand Theft Auto 6. While we continue to wait for Rockstar to show us more of the game, some fans have brought up some interesting theories.

RockStation shared this theory on Twitter:

Is Jason Duval hiding in these GTA 6 screenshots?

I’ve spent ages looking and I’m convinced he’s in all 4 of these.

Not everyone came to that conclusion, since these pictures don’t have enough clarity to confirm that it is Jason. The person in question is often wearing sunglasses, or his back is facing us, or he is just far enough that it could go either way.

This may sound conspiratorial to some fans, but it isn’t that crazy at all.

How Video Game Companies Do Marketing

The way video game marketing works is that the marketers think about it in reverse. They know about things that they want to show, and figure out the ways that they will show it.

In the past, it’s a simple case of what you see is what you get. That’s certainly the case when we’re talking about the advertising of the NBA 2K or WWE 2K games.

The fans want to see if their favorite athletes and superstars are in the games. They make ads that show which athletes and superstars made it.

But for a game like Grand Theft Auto 6, there is so much to reveal that it could be overwhelming. For people in marketing, it can be a nightmare to figure out how to relay that information.

Of course, the big two trailers we received so far were specifically designed to get the most important information communicated to the fans. We know Jason and Lucia, and we know it’s in Leonida.

We also saw a little bit of the supporting cast, and we got a feel of the vibes that the game will have.

Yes, Rockstar Would Drop Hints In Plain Sight

But these next few months are an opportunity to relay more information. Rockstar understands not everyone will go to their website and see these screenshots and clips.

But they understand the value of information spreading online via diffusion, from their most loyal fans to the wider internet. And that’s their line of thinking with these other previews.

Why Show Us Jason Without Telling Us It’s Him?

This is of course only our theory, but we think you’ll find it makes sense. Rockstar wants us to imagine us, as the player, putting Jason in these situations.

We already expect that we will be hanging out in the Rusty Anchor. But we also see someone who could be Jason out kayaking, operating a helicopter and/or maybe a film camera, and yachting in the Keys.

Some of these could be related to missions, and some of these could just be things to do in Leonida’s open world. And yes, Rockstar is inviting us to figure out as much from these pictures as we can.