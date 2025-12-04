Epic Games Store Has A Special Mystery Giveaway For You During The Game Awards

PC gaming has a plethora of digital storefronts to pick from. But the biggest arguably among them is Valve’s Steam storefront. It’s been the standard for so many years, until Epic Games opted to bring in some stiff competition. One way they persuaded some consumers to switch to their platform was by offering free weekly video games. So if you don’t have an account yet on the Epic Games Store, you’re missing out.

There’s no strings attached here. All you need to do is make a free account on the Epic Games Store, and from there, you can claim the weekly free games. They’ll remain in your account for you to download and install at your leisure. Likewise, there have been some rather big and notable video games offered entirely for free on this storefront.

Epic Games Store’s Next Free Game Is Centered Around The Game Awards

We see the games offered weekly, usually in advance. For instance, this week, we knew before it came that we would be getting The Darkside Detective and The Jackbox Party Pack 4 today. Those games are now available to claim until the next offering happens on December 11, 2025.

December 11, 2025, is also the date when we’ll be sitting in on The Game Awards ceremony. However, it looks like we are going to get a bit of a mystery game next week that coincides with The Game Awards ceremony. There’s speculation that we might see a free game nominated for one of the categories at The Game Awards. Likewise, maybe it’s a past winner from this ceremony.

All we can do is wait until December 11, 2025, to see the game revealed. We might even find that the following week will stick with this mystery trend as we head into the holidays. For now, if you haven’t done so yet, you can go ahead and claim a free copy of both The Darkside Detective and The Jackbox Party Pack 4 to keep you busy until that next game is unveiled.