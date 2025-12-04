How Many Gamers Have Truly 100% Completed Borderlands 4?

How far do you go in the video games that you play? Do you intentionally try to get the main campaign done so that you can say you’ve beaten it? Do you focus on multiplayer battles and just have fun with all that’s going on around you? Or, are you the type of gamer who works hard to get every possible thing done in a game? If you are one of those gamers, you are a “Completionist,” and there are plenty of titles out there that have “little things to do” to make your journey worthwhile. Borderlands 4 is one such title.

Just between the four main characters, there’s plenty to do, via getting them to max level, unlocking all their skills, getting the best builds and weapons for them, etc. Then, you add that to all that there is to do within the world of Kairos, and you’ll find that you have much to do. However, on Reddit, someone asked a very important question: has anyone legit 100% beaten Borderlands 4?

That might seem like a simple question, but apparently…it’s not, and commenters made that clear:

“If you mean 100% steam achievements, that’s easy. Did those in about 120hours.

Now if you mean 100% in game completion that can very likely take 1000 hours if we factor in finding every single phosphene weapon.”

That’s a fair thing to note, as the game literally has BILLIONS of weapons, and as such, would be quite a challenge indeed to get all the weapons, given that some are tied to very specific drops and events.

“100% the game also means getting 100% in all challenges, and I am willing to bet everything that Randy owns that nobody has gotten all 69 Phosphenes yet.”

Nice touch with wagering all of Randy Pitchford’s stuff. He deserves a little bit of “comeuppance” in gamers’ eyes, but that’s another story entirely.

Others in the thread commented on how hard it was to get to the “basic version” of 100%, which multiple people said took well over 100 hours of gameplay to do. Another thing you have to remember is that Gearbox Software is adding more content over time. We have already seen the launch of the first Bounty Hunter Pack, and some paid DLC will come soon, including the arrival of a new Vault Hunter named C$SH, which will inevitably add more things for players to attempt to achieve.

Thus, only the brave and dedicated will be able to truly achieve 100% completion.