Could These Grand Theft Auto V Characters Return For Grand Theft Auto Online: A Safehouse In The Hills?

It could be a fun addition to the mansions missions.

PLTytus has put forward an interesting theory for this week’s big Grand Theft Auto Online expansion, A Safehouse in the Hills.

He said this earlier today:

I have a theory that Josh Bernstein or Lenny Avery may come back with A House in the Hills DLC to #GTAOnline as a missions giver(s) or some other role.

Why Could These Characters Be Coming Back?

Lenny and Josh are the key figures in a fun series of Strangers and Freaks missions in Grand Theft Auto V. The two are former real estate business partners who become estranged before the game starts.

As Trevor, you can run into Josh just outside the Rockford Hills mansion. Josh hires you several times to sabotage Lenny’s business.

If you take and win these missions, he will give you a ‘non-cash’ reward in Billingsgate Motel. Later, you’ll find out that your reward has actually been Josh’s wife this whole time.

This is a salacious story, but as a Strangers and Freaks mission, the game doesn’t count it towards your 100 % completion. So you may not have even run into Josh or decided to finish this one.

There is one reason why it’s less likely that you will run into Josh.

Maybe Josh Isn’t Coming Back – This is Why

In the last mission, Josh will hire Trevor to burn down Rockford Hills mansion so he can claim the insurance.

If you take this mission, Josh will frame you and hand you over to the police when you try to claim your last reward.

At the end of this mission, you can choose to let Josh go or kill him. Here’s the key point: killing Josh is what gets you to complete the whole mission.

Because it’s needed to complete the mission, many fans believe that Josh is canonically dead. But as we pointed out above, these missions aren’t necessary to 100 % complete your game.

So maybe Josh could appear to make that whole mission non-canonical. And Rockstar could give you new opportunities to kill him again.

But it looks like A Safehouse In The Hills is a complete story on its own. So Rockstar may have opted to just use new characters for an original story.

Fans expect mansions to be the last big Grand Theft Auto Online DLC. So the pressure is on to deliver a satisfying experience. Maybe Rockstar did think that a little throwback would be a good way to make the fans happy with this one.