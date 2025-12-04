Discord Has Been Integrated With Rockstar Games Account – Link Now For GTA$

This could be the start of something bigger for Grand Theft Auto fans.

Rockstar Games has made a new deal with Discord.

As shared by videotechuk, Rockstar made this announcement on their official Discord channel:

You can now connect Discord to your Rockstar Games account through the Rockstar Games website.

Server members who connect their Discord account can be eligible for special rewards and more – stay tuned for announcements.

Later, Tex2 revealed what the reward is:

Receive a GTA$500,000 reward in #GTAOnline for linking Discord to your Rockstar Games account

You can log on to your Rockstar Games account here.

Here’s The 411 On Discord and Rockstar Games Account

We’ll summarize the basics you need to know as explained in the official Rockstar support page.

You have to join Rockstar’s Discord Server and then link your Discord and Rockstar Games accounts to get these rewards.

Also, if you’re setting this up for the first time, you will need to at least finish the Grand Theft Auto Online tutorial with an original character to be able to claim this reward.

At least for now, there’s no given deadline to claim this reward. It may be that Rockstar and Discord will just keep this reward up to encourage players to link their accounts.

What Could Rockstar And Discord Offer Us Gamers?

Rockstar and Discord could offer a lot of great things with their new partnership. For now, at least we get this relatively minor reward.

It’s always nice to get GTA$500,000, but that’s a nominal amount to earn when you start playing Grand Theft Auto Online regularly.

The Really Exciting Thing Rockstar Can Do With Discord

We can think of one thing Rockstar could do with this Discord arrangement. They could use their Discord as ground zero for news about Grand Theft Auto 6.

We know that Rockstar was looking for an Associate Director of Creator Management since last week. That person could be the mod for this Discord.

As we had argued, simply having someone for the community to talk to about all their Grand Theft Auto 6 questions would already mean a lot.

And they don’t have to answer every question that comes along, but dropping a detail or two would do wonders to keep fans satiated.

Of course, Rockstar has other games they are currently maintaining and are working on too. This channel will be a good place to share updates on Grand Theft Auto Online, Red Dead Online, Max Payne 1&2 Remastered, and any other games they may want to announce or drop teasers for.