Skyblivion Gets Delayed To 2026

There are a plethora of big games released this year from both large and small teams. Some of those games have yet to hit the marketplace, as we have just a few more weeks to go before 2026 arrives. That said, one of the games some fans were hopeful to get their hands on was Skyblivion. This fan project has been in the works for ages now and aims to deliver a fresh new release of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

While the project was unveiled before Bethesda’s own Oblivion remaster release, that didn’t persuade the development team to stop production. Too much time and work went into the game. Likewise, we’ll see how this fan team managed to pull the game off compared to the official remastered release. However, don’t count on Skyblivion coming out in the next few weeks.

Skyblivion Gets Delayed

It’s unfortunate news, but it looks like Skyblivion is being delayed. That shouldn’t be too shocking, since it was a game without a finalized release date. We knew there were plans to launch it in 2025, but now that we are in December, it looks like the developers just don’t have time to finish it before 2026 arrives. As a result, they have taken to their Bluesky account and revealed that the launch window is being moved.

There appears to be a lot of work that went into the game, and it’s nearly done. As a result, we should see it in 2026, as this delay gives the team time to clear out bugs further, make some new adjustments to the game, and finish up goals like finishing 3D assets and implementation, along with tweaks to the UI.

Fortunately, the developers also took to YouTube to further clarify the progress they have made with the game and the areas still being worked through. For some fans, the delay is more than welcome, ensuring the game is ready for its grand release. All we can do is wait for this team to work through the game and determine just when in 2026 it should be ready for players.