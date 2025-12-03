Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Was Xbox’s Biggest Third-Party Game In 2025

Sandfall Interactive’s debut title was released into the marketplace earlier this year. Its release, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, made a massive splash in the gaming industry and will likely inspire other smaller teams to release passion projects and achieve just as much success. This turn-based RPG took players by surprise, and it surprised the development team as well. It’s not too often you see a debut title from a studio spread like wildfire and praised by countless players worldwide.

What’s even more surprising is that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was Xbox’s biggest third-party release in 2025. That just goes to show how big a release this game was when it first hit the market. However, developers are aware that this game might not have had as much success as it did if it weren’t for the Xbox. In a recent statement, the creative director behind the game expressed their gratitude to Xbox for its marketing support.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Was A Massive Hit For Xbox

In a recent Xbox Wire post, it was announced that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was a huge hit, and creative director Guillaume Broche likewise noted that Xbox helped get this game out to players. For instance, this game’s announcement trailer was showcased to players on Xbox, and it also saw a Developer Direct video highlighting the game back in January of this year.

From being there to announce our game back in Summer 2024, to coming to the studio for the Developer_Direct video in January, Xbox helped us get the word out there and reach a lot of players.

However, another big reason so many players started talking about this game is through Xbox Game Pass. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 launched on Game Pass, providing a massive player base to try the game out. After all, it’s a turn-based RPG, so there are likely quite a few players who might have skipped this game over and not realize how much they loved the gameplay experience if it wasn’t available through the service.

Letting a lot of people try our game when maybe they might not have before. The turn-based RPG genre has a lot of fans but sometimes it might put people who prefer more real-time action games off, but Game Pass lowered that barrier of entry. They could just try it and see how it feels. So a lot of curious players could start the game, explore Lumière and the early game, and realize there’s a lot to enjoy here, even if they weren’t expecting it at first.

Now, fans have continued to praise this game and are eager to see what the developers bring out next. Of course, what some fans are waiting for is whether we’ll see Sandfall Interactive go home with The Game Awards Game of the Year award. It’s a stiff competition, so we’ll have to wait and see which team comes out on top.