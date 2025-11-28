The Witcher 4 Confirmed As A No-Show During The Game Awards 2025

If you were banking on CD Projekt Red to come out and share some more marketing materials for their next major release, we’re going to burst that bubble. It turns out the developers are not ready to share anything new about the highly anticipated The Witcher 4. The RPG that so many fans have been waiting for since the conclusion of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is in development and has already been showcased to the world.

But if you were hoping that another trailer could be coming for this game during The Game Awards 2025, that’s not happening. It turns out that, even though it has received a nomination for an award this year, the studio isn’t quite ready for another showcase yet. That’s not too surprising, as the developers have likely rethought their video game marketing plans after the colossal launch failure of Cyberpunk 2077.

The Witcher 4 Won’t Have Another Showing In 2025

I’m very happy to see The Witcher 4 nominated in the Most Anticipated Game category at The Game Awards. Thanks to everyone who has already voted – your support means a lot of to us. We won’t be bringing any new content to TGA this year, but we’re, as always, excited to watch the… — Michał Nowakowski (@michalnowakow) November 26, 2025

The joint-CEO of CD Projekt Red, Michal Norwakowski, took to X recently and confirmed that they are not bringing anything new to The Game Awards this year. This message also came to temper some expectations, as The Witcher 4 did receive a nomination as one of the most anticipated games in development. That said, the game will have a tough time getting the award as it’s going up against Rockstar Games’ upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI.

If you recall, it was last year that we got our first announcement trailer for The Witcher 4. That came during The Game Awards and revealed that the storyline would continue without Geralt of Rivia taking the lead role. Instead, the focus is shifting to Ciri, but beyond that, we don’t know exactly what’s going on in the storyline. We’ll have to wait and see just what the developers are cooking up for us, which may be unveiled in more detail sometime in 2026.

Unfortunately, we don’t have a release date for The Witcher 4 either. However, as mentioned, the developers are likely wanting to play it safe rather than experience another launch fiasco like Cyberpunk 2077. While that RPG managed to turn things around, the game was highly anticipated, with marketing starting early on before it was ready to hit the marketplace.