Assassin’s Creed Shadows Microtransactions Makes A Difference For Post-Launch Content

Microtransactions are somewhat divisive within the video game industry. Some players enjoy purchasing content to aid them in the game further or add a little flair to their characters. However, others feel it’s a bit predatory at times. That’s especially true in some players’ eyes when it comes to dealing with single-player games. Take, for instance, the Assassin’s Creed franchise and its latest installment, Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

The Ubisoft team has developed the latest installments of Assassin’s Creed with microtransactions in mind. Players can purchase a wide variety of things from buffs to help gain XP a little easier to a range of different cosmetics. However, this is not a multiplayer game, so some of these microtransactions might be a headscratcher for some. That said, if it weren’t for these microtransactions, we might not have free updates.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Free DLC Came Thanks To Microtransactions

Thanks to the folks over at GamesRadar, we’re learning that Assassin’s Creed Shadows associate game director Simon Lemay-Comtois spoke with the YouTube channel Animus Shop. During their conversation, Simon revealed that both the development team and players benefit from microtransaction shops in games like Assassin’s Creed.

Turns out, players who are interested in playing through the free updates can thank those who pay for in-game items. Simon noted that despite the flak it gets, microtransactions are allowing the development team to pursue different free updates for the game. That little extra bit of revenue essentially allows the team to continue post-launch production rather than being diverted to another project entirely.

So it might not be too bad a setup in that case. Those who want to take advantage of the different in-game items that can be purchased with real currency are also contributing to more content for the game. Of course, there will come a time when development will end, and the focus will shift to the next major installment in the series.

Meanwhile, if you haven’t played Assassin’s Creed Shadows, you can do so right now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, and soon it’ll be available on Switch 2 this December 2, 2025. Likewise, you can find our Before You Buy coverage of the game in the video we have embedded above.