GTA 6 Fans Continue To Ask For More Interiors In Game’s Overworld

While many are obviously sad at the announcement that GTA 6 won’t be coming out until NEXT November, others are focusing on trying to figure out what the game will and won’t have within it. After all, Rockstar Games is spending a LOT of time on the title, and it makes sense that it’s trying to use all the technology and experience at its disposal to make the best game possible. For a group of gamers on Reddit, a consistent request is to add more interiors to the game so that the overworld feels less “empty” in the overall sense. One such Redditor noted in a thread:

“I’m just looking for more map immersion in general, especially compared to gta 5. GTA 5s map definitely felt more dull empty, etc compared to past games and that was a huge disappointment for me when I first started playing it. Couldn’t even go into the damn burger shot.

I don’t care to have 70% enterable building cause that doesn’t even sound possible. BUT, I do think having at least 15% interiors is completely possible. Let’s say you have 4-5000 buildings total. 15% is about 650-750 enterable buildings. I do think that’s doable if you think about it. I don’t need every floor to be accessible either. But have a mix of houses, businesses, restaurants, shopping mall (idk if that is confirmed yet), etc. I think this is a reasonable ask.”

The debate that ensued in the comments was about how “reasonable” the request really was. Some agreed with him, even pointing out buildings that could fit within that “measurement” they gave:

“At least Points of Interest like Malls, Stores, hospitals, Police Stations, Firefighter, some(if not all) factories/industrial buildings, cinemas, studios, Manors and Military Bases.”

Others noted that having hundreds of enterable buildings might be a bit much, even for Rockstar Games. Plus, it would go against the “stylings” that they’ve done in the past:

“It is not necessarily Rockstar’s style to give a building an interior unless they also give you something to do in that building.”

And that’s a fair thing to point out. It’s a classic game mechanic “cheat” that if you DON’T need to fully detail or animate something, you don’t, and then you’ll save time that could be used on other things.

Then again, with GTA 6 seemingly being billed as an incredibly realistic modern city, perhaps Rockstar Games will take on the challenge to try and make things as interactive as possible.