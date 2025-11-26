Beyond Good and Evil 2 has been a title that so many fans worldwide have been waiting for. After the 2003 release of Beyond Good and Evil, there was interest in seeing the storyline continue. The problem was that this has been a disaster of a game production to see another installment get pushed through. That said, it looks like the development team is still chipping away at the production.

If there was any doubt that the project was scrapped after years of being in development hell, we can put those doubts to rest. A new job listing has surfaced online, revealing that the game is in the works. Likewise, they need some extra helping hands to bring Ubisoft Montpellier’s vision to fruition. However, we’re still forced to wait for the game to get another actual showcase for the general public.

Beyond Good and Evil 2 Job Listing Surfaces Online

Thanks to Eurogamer, we’re finding out that Beyond Good and Evil 2 has a brand-new job listing. It seems like Ubisoft Montpellier is looking for a Technical Sound Designer for the game. While this is a new position to help get this game across the finish line, we do have a slightly updated description of what Beyond Good and Evil 2 is in the eyes of the developers currently working on the project.

Beyond Good & Evil 2 is an action-adventure open world game set in a captivating space opera universe and the direct prequel to the 2003 cult classic. Based on a breakthrough technology driven by the proprietary Voyager engine, Beyond Good & Evil 2 aims to offer a seamless experience of exploration and space piracy across a solar system full of exotic locations, colorful characters and mysteries to uncover, solo or with friends. So, if you are ready for an adventure like no other, come join forces with us to build System 3!

Of course, there’s nothing else here to suggest we’re getting a new look at the title soon. It was last seen at E3 2018, so we’re nearly a decade past that point. This is one of the longest AAA games to be stuck in development, and it will undoubtedly be an interesting read on what all happened behind the scenes when it came to the production of this game and its eventual arrival into the marketplace.

Meanwhile, we’re left not only waiting to see if there is a new targeted release window for this game, but also which platforms it will be released on. That said, since this is set up to be a prequel to Beyond Good and Evil, you have time to play through that game to get you familiar with the world and lore.