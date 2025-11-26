Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Destiny 3 Is Reportedly In Early Development

by

We might be a long way off from the game.

For many players, Bungie might not be firing off as many successes as it did back in the day. We might be a good way off from those days, but they are still at it. Currently, the studio is supporting its Destiny 2 game, something that again hasn’t had as much success as it did back in the day. Still, they are striving to bring out more content that will bring players back into the mix. Beyond that, it looks like there could be a Destiny 3 game in the works.

Take this information as nothing more than a rumor right now. We don’t know whether Destiny 3 is in production, but some insiders have started chiming in online, claiming to know it’s currently in development. Of course, while it’s supposedly in development, the game is still far off from a release. So it very well could be a good little wait before Bungie is ready to unveil the new installment that is in production.

Destiny 3 Is In Development?

We’ve had more than a few questions as to what is going on with Bungie. In fact, we posted a video on this very topic yesterday. If you missed that upload and would like a general overview of some of the missteps Bungie has made that left us baffled, you can find the video embedded above. But what we didn’t note is that there is supposedly a Destiny 3 game in the works.

The latest insider details stem back to Coloy Deaks, who messaged on X what they have heard. As reported by Colony Deaks, Destiny 3 is in early development. While they are hesitant to say anything, some insiders have already begun sharing this news with their followers online, forcing them to confirm they have heard the same.

They went on to say that they will post more about what they know in the coming months. At the moment, they are waiting for more things to develop and take shape. So, just how early it is in development and their current goals for when this game will be released are uncertain. We imagine that this release could also be an effort to recapture the excitement and interest in the game franchise. Still, we do have Marathon that is supposedly coming our way from Bungie before we get our hands on Destiny 3.

Recent Videos

10 Games That Are Clueless Why THEY DIDN'T SELL

10 Games That Are Clueless Why THEY DIDN'T SELL
What The HELL HAPPENED TO BUNGIE?

What The HELL HAPPENED TO BUNGIE?
10 Controversial Game LEVELS They NEVER TRIED AGAIN

10 Controversial Game LEVELS They NEVER TRIED AGAIN
10 Games That Are CREATIVELY BANKRUPT

10 Games That Are CREATIVELY BANKRUPT
Top 10 NEW Games of December 2025

Top 10 NEW Games of December 2025
10 Gaming Rip-Offs You SHOULDN'T FALL FOR

10 Gaming Rip-Offs You SHOULDN'T FALL FOR
BIG XBOX ANNOUNCEMENTS, AC BLACK FLAG RELEASE LEAKED & MORE

BIG XBOX ANNOUNCEMENTS, AC BLACK FLAG RELEASE LEAKED & MORE
What Went WRONG With Black Ops 7?

What Went WRONG With Black Ops 7?
10 Recent Games We REGRET We DIDN'T COVER

10 Recent Games We REGRET We DIDN'T COVER
Category: Tag: , , , , , ,