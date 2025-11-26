Destiny 3 Is Reportedly In Early Development

For many players, Bungie might not be firing off as many successes as it did back in the day. We might be a good way off from those days, but they are still at it. Currently, the studio is supporting its Destiny 2 game, something that again hasn’t had as much success as it did back in the day. Still, they are striving to bring out more content that will bring players back into the mix. Beyond that, it looks like there could be a Destiny 3 game in the works.

Take this information as nothing more than a rumor right now. We don’t know whether Destiny 3 is in production, but some insiders have started chiming in online, claiming to know it’s currently in development. Of course, while it’s supposedly in development, the game is still far off from a release. So it very well could be a good little wait before Bungie is ready to unveil the new installment that is in production.

Destiny 3 Is In Development?

We’ve had more than a few questions as to what is going on with Bungie. In fact, we posted a video on this very topic yesterday. If you missed that upload and would like a general overview of some of the missteps Bungie has made that left us baffled, you can find the video embedded above. But what we didn’t note is that there is supposedly a Destiny 3 game in the works.

The latest insider details stem back to Coloy Deaks, who messaged on X what they have heard. As reported by Colony Deaks, Destiny 3 is in early development. While they are hesitant to say anything, some insiders have already begun sharing this news with their followers online, forcing them to confirm they have heard the same.

They went on to say that they will post more about what they know in the coming months. At the moment, they are waiting for more things to develop and take shape. So, just how early it is in development and their current goals for when this game will be released are uncertain. We imagine that this release could also be an effort to recapture the excitement and interest in the game franchise. Still, we do have Marathon that is supposedly coming our way from Bungie before we get our hands on Destiny 3.