Death Stranding 2: On The Beach PC Port Has Leaked Online

Those of you who were fans of Kojima Productions’ debut title, Death Stranding, might have been more than eager for its sequel. However, just as the first game was released exclusively for Sony, the same happened with Death Stranding 2: On The Beach. This game launched back in June of this year for the PlayStation 5. Without any indication of when other platforms would receive the game, fans who didn’t own a PlayStation 5 have been in the dark.

Fortunately, it looks like your wait for the game won’t be much longer. At least, it shouldn’t be much longer for the PC platform. A new leak has surfaced online that essentially confirms a PC release for Death Stranding 2: On The Beach is coming soon. Ahead of any official announcements, we know the game is coming, and perhaps we’ll get that official confirmation announcement next month during The Game Awards.

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach PC Port Leaked

Thanks to Insider Gaming, we’re learning that Death Stranding 2: On The Beach has an ESRB rating for the PC platform. Again, that’s notable because there was no official confirmation that the game was coming to other platforms besides the PlayStation 5. Interestingly, this is only for the PC platform and doesn’t mention any others at the moment.

So, there’s a chance that those of you on other consoles will receive the game later on. Meanwhile, the PC rating is Mature, which doesn’t come as much of a surprise. The rating also goes into detail about what players can expect from the game and some of the reasons it received the Mature rating, such as strong language, violence, and partial nudity.

Of course, if you missed out on Death Stranding 2: On The Beach when it launched on the PlayStation 5, we do have a Before You Buy video for the game. You can find it embedded above, where we’ll showcase some gameplay and share our overall thoughts.

That said, if you haven’t played the first game yet, you have time and multiple platforms to enjoy it. The first Death Stranding game is available for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Luna, iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.